Old Swan shooting: Murder victim named and pictured in moving tribute

The family of a man who was shot in the face during a 'targeted attack' in Old Swan and died in hospital after nearly a week of fighting for his life has paid a moving tribute to the 'loving son, brother and uncle'.

Peter Hale, 50, was fatally shot when a gunman entered a flat on Haslingden Close at around 4.30pm on Monday (29 January) and opened fire. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and air lifted to hospital but sadly died on Sunday afternoon.

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool who was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has now been charged with murder. Shay Walker, of Stoneycroft, will appear at Wirral Remand Court on Monday (5 February).

Peter's family paid tribute to their lost loved one in a statement that read: "No words can describe the loss we as a family are feeling following the tragic death of Peter a loving son, brother and uncle. He was a happy go lucky type of man that has been taken by an act of gun violence. Rest in peace. You will be in our hearts forever."

The family of 50 year-old Peter Hale, who died after being fatally shot at a property in Haslingden Close in Old Swan last month, have today, Monday 5th February, paid tribute. Image: Merseyside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the victim who has sadly died today. Although a man has been charged, our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch."