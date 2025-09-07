Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has been revealed as the lead star of one of the North West’s biggest festive pantomimes this year.

The 35-year-old, best known for playing Rosie Webster in ITV’s Coronation Street, will take on the role of the Wicked Queen in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena this Christmas.

Flanagan, who grew up in Bury and attended Westholme School in Blackburn, announced the news to her followers on Instagram, writing: “Come watch me as the Evil Queen in Liverpool this Christmas,” alongside a promotional code for discounted tickets.

The festive production runs at The Auditorium, M&S Bank Arena, from December 12 to 28 , with Flanagan leading a cast that includes popular panto comic Bippo as Muddles, entertainer Andy Brennan as Dame Dolly, X Factor singer Sean Smith as The Prince, Ellis Lloyd as Snow White and Liverpool’s own Rebecca Lake as The Fairy.

The casting marks Flanagan’s return to the stage after a planned theatre debut last year in Cluedo 2: The Next Chapterwas cut short due to health reasons. The mum-of-three later revealed she had suffered a psychotic episode after a severe reaction to new ADHD medication, prompting her withdrawal from the touring production.

Despite that setback, she’s now ready to embrace live theatre again—this time in a sparkling red gown and gold crown as the villainous queen.

Earlier this year, M&S Bank Arena teased the star-studded Christmas show on social media, writing: “We’re thrilled to reveal the magical cast of this year’s Christmas panto, Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs.”

One of the first to react to the news was Liverpool radio legend Pete Price, who commented: “Love the headliner.”

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from £28.

Helen’s discount code “HELEN10” offers 10% off most performances (excluding December 24) until October 1.