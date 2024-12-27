Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed on Boxing Day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 7.45pm on December 26, officers were called to Telegraph Road, Heswall, to a report that a 17-year-old male had been stabbed in the back by two males who then ran off towards the Devon Doorway pub.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment with a serious injury which is not believed to be life threatening. An investigation is underway and CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telegraph Road, Heswall. | Google

Detective Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said. “We are in the early stages of the investigation to establish the circumstances of what has taken place. I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Harry Beswick pub and Marks & Spencer on Telegraph Road and had seen or heard anything, or two males acting suspiciously, to come forward and speak to us.

“I also urge people in the area to check your CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it has captured any footage, no matter how small, as any information may help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 24001081798.