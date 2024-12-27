Heswall stabbing: Teenager seriously injured in Boxing Day knife attack
Just after 7.45pm on December 26, officers were called to Telegraph Road, Heswall, to a report that a 17-year-old male had been stabbed in the back by two males who then ran off towards the Devon Doorway pub.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment with a serious injury which is not believed to be life threatening. An investigation is underway and CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.
Detective Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said. “We are in the early stages of the investigation to establish the circumstances of what has taken place. I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Harry Beswick pub and Marks & Spencer on Telegraph Road and had seen or heard anything, or two males acting suspiciously, to come forward and speak to us.
“I also urge people in the area to check your CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it has captured any footage, no matter how small, as any information may help with the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 24001081798.