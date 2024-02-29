Hidden Liverpool treasure gets funding boost and Sefton faces taxi shortage - headlines
A culturally significant botanic collection in Liverpool will be nurtured and developed after receiving funding.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Planned engineering work on Saturday, 2 March, and Sunday, 3 March, will mean rail replacement bus services will be running on Merseyrail's Northern line on both days. The crucial maintenance work is being carried out from Moorfields to Hall Road, meaning trains are unable to access this part of the network. This will affect Southport, Hunts Cross, Ormskirk and Headbolt Lane lines. Wirral line services will be unaffected.
- Sefton is facing a taxi shortage after a new report detailed the huge fall in licensed taxi drivers since Covid. Analysis of the taxi industry within Sefton revealed a startling 19.5% decrease in licensed drivers and a 12.9% drop in active hackney carriage vehicles since 2020. The decline in numbers is so severe, current vehicle owners are unable to find enough drivers to operate the 271 licensed taxi across Sefton.
- National Lottery Heritage Funding will help create a permanent home for Liverpool's historic Botanical Collection. Located within Croxteth Hall's walled garden, a detailed project plan is now being developed, which will see the culturally significant collection nurtured and developed, with plans to open it up to the public to become a leading visitor attraction in the city. The collection dates back to 1803 and was founded by William Roscoe.