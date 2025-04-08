Hillsborough Law campaigners demand 'all or nothing' legislation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners insist the proposed Hillsborough Law, aimed at preventing cover-ups, must remain undiluted as the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster nears.

Legislation must be “without dilution or caveat” the Inquest charity said, following concerns that it could be watered down. Other major campaign groups including Grenfell United and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) have backed the call.

During its landslide general election win last year, the Labour party committed to introduce new ‘Hillsborough Law’ measures, named in honour of the 97 Liverpool fans who died at the Hillsborough disaster, and their families and friends who have campaigned for the new legislation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had pledged to introduce the law before this year’s anniversary of the tragedy, which took place on April 15, 1989.

A ‘Hillsborough Law’ would create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively cooperate with official investigations and inquiries.

Failure to comply would become a criminal offence, and the bill would also ensure that victims of disasters or state-related deaths are entitled to a parity of legal representations during inquests and inquiries as well as a public advocate to represent families.

However, last month it was reported that a meeting between Sir Keir and campaigners had been cancelled, with claims officials were attempting to have the contents of a bill watered down. It is understood concerns related to who the duty of candour would apply to.

In an update last week, Commons leader Lucy Powell said the Government will take “whatever time is necessary” to develop a law which “meets the expectations” of the Hillsborough families.

Inquest director Deborah Coles said a delay in a Bill being introduced to Parliament by the anniversary would be “disappointing” but that it is important the proposed legislation fully meets campaigners’ hopes.

In a report, she said the law “must be ‘all or nothing’, without dilution or caveat, to ensure the response to contentious deaths, harms and grave injustices dramatically improves”.

Grenfell United’s Natasha Elcock said “so many institutions and companies” had tried to protect their reputations following the 2017 west London tower block fire which claimed the lives of 72 people.

She added: “Why is it so easy for public and private agencies to escape accountability and scrutiny? Establishing a duty of candour could prevent this, help us learn from failures and ensure bereaved and survivors are properly supported. This is why a Hillsborough Law is so urgent.”