Global chain Hilton will open a new 283-room hotel on Mathew Street after planning permission for the £35m development was signed off by Liverpool City Council this week.

Entrepeneur Craig Greenwood previously had plans for a 150-room hotel within the Cavern Walks shopping centre approved - but this will now be expanded as Hilton brings its new Motto by Hilton line to the city.

The new hotel in Mathew Street will be located above the famous Cavern Club - the birthplace of The Beatles - and will include a cinema room, function room and a bar. It will become the brand’s fourth hotel in Liverpool, joining Hilton Liverpool in Liverpool ONE, Hampton by Hilton in the city centre and the Hampton by Hilton at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

According to Hilton, its Motto brand “brings together the best elements of a hotel. With locally inspired spaces and neighbourhood flavours, we’re your launchpad into the city.”

What the Motto by Hilton hotel at Cavern Walks could look like. | MHP Group and Greenwood Developments/Reflected Reality

Mr Greenwood acquired Cavern Walks from Signature Living in a joint venture with JSM Company Group in October 2022. He started out with refrigeration engineering firm Everkool before moving into property investment.

The major change to planning permission relates to alterations in layout of the beds. Initial plans sought to provide multi-bedded rooms, ranging from six to one within each room, to accommodate groups as well as individuals and couples.

According to planning documents, the total bed spaces now proposed is 283, a reduction from the 291 bed spaces approved last year. Of those a total of 29 suites would be fully accessible from the outset, while two would have a ceiling track hoist.

A total of 12 would be capable of future adaptation. The upper levels of the Cavern Walks building were previously office accommodation, but have been vacant for several years, despite marketing efforts by the owners.

Plans for the venue also include a cinema room, function room and a bar which remain unchanged under the fresh submission to the city council. A planning report said: “Supporting new hotel accommodation stock is an important element in the city’s tourist infrastructure, given the role of tourism in the local economy.

“Furthermore, the city’s key tourism objectives include growing the tourism sector in Liverpool to attract more overnight visitors, offering a wider choice of quality accommodation, and ensuring that hotel developments preserve and enhance the distinctive character of places of visitor interest.” As a result, officials have recommended the development be given the go-ahead.

The report said: “The development will provide the building with a viable use that compliments the other Cavern Quarter businesses.”