Historic Albion House reopens as new hotel after closure of 30 James Street

The former 30 James Street site has reopened.

The iconic former headquarters of the White Star Line has reopened its doors as the White Star Line Hotel.

Under new ownership and management, the Grade II listed building - formerly the 30 James Street Hotel - is steeped in maritime heritage as the home of the shipping company behind the Titanic.

The relaunch follows efforts by local entrepreneurs Brian Gamble and Christopher Carline, co-owners of Albion House Liverpool Limited, who say they are committed to restoring the building’s legacy while introducing a fresh vision for the future.

Brian said: “I know this building inside out, having served as General Manager during its heyday. It’s a shame Albion House has been somewhat neglected over the years, but with the right care, attention, and dedication, we are confident she will regain her former splendour.

“As a proud Liverpudlian, this is a personal labour of love, and I cannot wait to see her restored to the grandeur she has always deserved.”

Albion House. | Submitted

Brian is joined by Chris Carline, grandson of Liverpool football legend Bill Shankly and Director of The Shankly Hotel. Carline said: “As proud Liverpudlians, we are obsessed with restoring Albion House to the level of grandeur she deserves.

“Rebranding as The White Star Line Hotel, our goal is to resurrect White Star as a hospitality brand – a romantic vision, driven by our deep connection to this building and the city.”

Originally constructed between 1896 and 1898 for the White Star Line, Albion House played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s maritime history. After decades of varied use and a stint as a hotel, the building closed in February 2025.

The White Star Line Hotel’s phased reopening begins with select guest rooms available on weekends, the launch of the rooftop bar “The Quarter Deck,” and the Grand Hall available for weddings and events.

A gradual expansion will see all rooms and the lower ground spa brought back into full operation.