While the taxi industry is dominated by Uber, some people prefer to use local taxi firms who have been serving the people of Liverpool for many years.
If you want to support local businesses or want to pre-book a ride to the airport, using local, trusted firms is a great shout. But, which local taxi companies and airport shuttle services are the best in Merseyside?
We have created a list of Liverpool’s top cab companies. Each taxi company listed has a Google rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars, and a minimum of 100 reviews. So, without further ado, here are Liverpool and Merseyside’s best taxi firms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.