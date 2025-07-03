While the taxi industry is dominated by Uber, some people prefer to use local taxi firms who have been serving the people of Liverpool for many years.

If you want to support local businesses or want to pre-book a ride to the airport, using local, trusted firms is a great shout. But, which local taxi companies and airport shuttle services are the best in Merseyside?

We have created a list of Liverpool’s top cab companies. Each taxi company listed has a Google rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars, and a minimum of 100 reviews. So, without further ado, here are Liverpool and Merseyside’s best taxi firms.

1 . Transfers Liverpool, Kempston St, Liverpool Transfers Liverpool has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 198 reviews. | Adobe Stock

2 . Liverpool Airport Trips, Garrick St, Liverpool Liverpool Airport Trips has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 141 reviews. | Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

3 . M&L Travel Liverpool, Liverpool M&L Travel Liverpool has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 375 reviews. | Adobe stock

4 . Cyllenius Travel Services, Derby Road, Bootle Cyllenius Travel Services has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 821 reviews. | Stock image