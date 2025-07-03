The top 10 best taxi firms and airport shuttle transfer services in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:17 BST

Discover the best local taxi firms and airport shuttle services in Liverpool and Merseyside, offering reliable and convenient rides.

While the taxi industry is dominated by Uber, some people prefer to use local taxi firms who have been serving the people of Liverpool for many years.

If you want to support local businesses or want to pre-book a ride to the airport, using local, trusted firms is a great shout. But, which local taxi companies and airport shuttle services are the best in Merseyside?

We have created a list of Liverpool’s top cab companies. Each taxi company listed has a Google rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars, and a minimum of 100 reviews. So, without further ado, here are Liverpool and Merseyside’s best taxi firms.

Transfers Liverpool has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 198 reviews.

1. Transfers Liverpool, Kempston St, Liverpool

Transfers Liverpool has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 198 reviews. | Adobe Stock

Liverpool Airport Trips has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 141 reviews.

2. Liverpool Airport Trips, Garrick St, Liverpool

Liverpool Airport Trips has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 141 reviews. | Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

M&L Travel Liverpool has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 375 reviews.

3. M&L Travel Liverpool, Liverpool

M&L Travel Liverpool has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 375 reviews. | Adobe stock

Cyllenius Travel Services has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 821 reviews.

4. Cyllenius Travel Services, Derby Road, Bootle

Cyllenius Travel Services has a Google rating of five out of five stars, from 821 reviews. | Stock image

