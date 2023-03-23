Register
Historic city centre bar named CAMRA Pub of the Year 2023

The Bridewell is a true local gem and has retained its crown as Liverpool’s best pub.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:35 GMT

Popular city centre pub The Bridewell has once again been named Liverpool’s pub of the year by CAMRA’s local branch after beating off competition from hundreds of rivals.

The iconic Campbell Square pub has featured in many of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guides nationally over the years and has now been crowned Liverpool’s best for the second year running.

The Roscoe Head, The Grapes, Cask Liverpool and The Little Taproom were also highly commended and made it to the final five pubs. The Bridewell was confirmed as the pub of the year by Liverpool and District CAMRA on Wednesday evening.

What they’re saying: “We are thrilled! Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, especially against so many boss pubs. Cheers!” The Bridewell team responded.

About The Bridewell: The building, once a prison, dates from the mid-19th Century and has been lovingly converted into a pub, with the cells now used as seating areas. Taken over by well known and respected Liverpool licensees Fiona and Dominic Hornsby in June 2019, the pub has gone from strength to strength.

The vibe: Rated five out five on Tripadvisor, one reviewer said: “Fantastic pub with great real ales and really good atmosphere. The staff were very friendly and gave great service ..... well worth a visit.”

More great pubs: Liverpool pubs featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide can be found here.

The Bridewell pub, Liverpool
Fiona Hornsby, owner of Bridewell in Liverpool city centre.
The Bridewell has 4.8 stars from 650 reviews. Image: Google
