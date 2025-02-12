An historic landmark on Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock been moved after almost 40 years.

The HMS Conway anchor, which weighs approximately five tonnes, was lifted from its popular spot in front of the Maritime Museum on Tuesday (February 11), as part of a major redevelopment project.

HMS Conway, a two-decker vessel, lent by the Royal Navy to the Mercantile Marine Service Association, was moored on the Mersey from 1876, as a school ship and the site for thousands of cadets to be trained.

The anchor has been temporarily moved from the Maritime Museum. | NML/Pete Carr

The ship was anchored on the Mersey for many years before being moved to North Wales during the Second World War. Following the loss of the ship (wrecked in the Menai Strait) in 1953, the Admiralty pattern anchor was recovered and kept by the parade ground at the ‘Stone Frigate’ in Plas Newydd, Anglesey. The anchor, along with other relics, were later donated to the museum in 1980 by the Conway Club.

Displayed outside the Maritime Museum for almost 40 years, the anchor has become an iconic backdrop for tourist photos. Now, it has been temporarily moved to near the north steps of Museum of Liverpool, Mann Island.

The move will enable access for the redevelopment of the Maritime Museum and International Slavery Museum, which both closed in January 2025. Both museums are due to reopen in 2028, with their transformations forming part of the wider Waterfront Transformation Project.