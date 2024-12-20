A city that is constantly changing, Liverpool has seen major developments announced in 2024. Many of these ambitious schemes are set to change face of the city and its surrounding areas, with improved links across the city region, more housing and the creation of new green spaces.

One of the parts of Liverpool set to be transformed in the near feature is its iconic waterfront, with the arrival of Everton FC’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, ‘green’ plans for the Albert Dock and proposals to build the world’s biggest tidal bridge on the Mersey.

The International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum on will close on in January 2025, as ‘essential repair and maintenances work’ begins on the Grade I-listed venues, and the Albert Dock’s public realm is set to be improved with works planned to commence in spring 2025.

Other key projects in the Liverpool City Region include plans for a New York-style linear park, the transformation of Birkenhead and proposals set to breathe new life into Huyton’s town centre.

Here we take a look at 23 huge schemes which are aiming to transform parts of the Liverpool City Region in the near future, such as central Liverpool, Birkenhead, the Baltic Triangle and more.

1 . New Mersey Ferry It was announced last year that a new ship would be commissioned to take the famous journey across the Mersey – the first since the 1960s – and the first images of the new vessel’s design can now be revealed. Construction of the new Mersey Ferry began in November, with Cammell Laird in Birkenhead working on the exciting vessel to continue historic river crossings for generations to come. It is expected that passenger services will begin in the summer of 2026. | LCRCA

2 . 'Green' plans for Royal Albert Dock. The Royal Albert Dock could undergo a transformation as plans to ‘refresh’ the historic waterfront have been lodged. Submitted to Liverpool City Council on behalf of Royal Albert Dock Liverpool Ltd, the proposals aim to improve and increase green areas around the docks, with additional planting, new furniture and improved accessibility. Phase One of the plans - which will former a wider ‘masterplan’ - focuses on Hartley Quay, Mermaid Court and the Northern Gateway, with the works planned to commence in spring 2025 - should planning permission be granted. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

3 . Hind Street Urban Garden Village Project The 26-hectare ‘Hind Street Urban Garden Village Project’ aims to bring new life to the Birkenhead area and transform derelict land into a new community of over 1,500 homes, a new park, improved transport links, commercial space and leisure facilities. It is one of the largest planned projects being carried out by the Wirral Council as part of its major regeneration plans for Birkenhead, which would see the creation of new shops, a primary school and hotels in what is currently dilapidated industrial land. | Ion Developments