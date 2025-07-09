Temperatures are set to rise over 30 °C this weekend in the North West - and we’re being warned to use NHS services wisely.

While many people enjoy warmer weather, hot weather can cause some people to become unwell through overheating, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Hot weather can also increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other diseases. Older people, babies, and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England in the North West, said: “We are expecting some very hot weather over the weekend, and I would like people, to not only enjoy the sun, but also be safe by taking precautions to keep well and avoid putting pressure on services.

“We advise people to keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm. If you are going to do a physical activity, for example exercise or walking the dog, plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.”

Dr Gregory also suggested drinking plenty of fluids, applying sunscreen and limiting alcohol intake.

Where to get help

Karen O’Brien, Chief Pharmacist for NHS England in the North West said: “During the hot weather your local pharmacist will be able to support you with a variety of minor ailments. These can include sunburn, stings and bites, hay fever and minor upset stomachs.

“Your local community pharmacies are open across the North West Monday to Friday with some open across the weekend and will provide vital health information and treatment to find your nearest pharmacy go to NHS.UK/find pharmacy.

Heatwave

Hot weather increases the demand on NHS services, especially A&E departments and the 111 phone service. People should use NHS 111 online as their first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice.

The NHS App links to NHS 111 online which offers help for a wide range of symptoms and medical conditions. Health advice and information is also available via the NHS website, including help finding a local pharmacy, dentist, and GP practice.

NHS 111 online is not available for children under five. People looking for urgent medical help for under-fives should use the 111 phone line.

People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include:

older people aged 65 years and over (a change from previous guidance of 75 years of age and above)

babies and young children aged 5 years and under

people with underlying health conditions particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, or mobility problems

people on certain medications

people with serious mental health problems

people who are already ill and dehydrated (for example from diarrhoea and vomiting)

people who experience alcohol or drug dependence

people who are physically active and spend considerable time outside such as runners, cyclists, and walkers.

people who work in jobs that require manual labour or extensive time outside.

people experiencing homelessness, including rough sleepers and those who are unable to make adaptations to their living accommodation such as sofa surfers or living in hostels.

people who live alone and may be unable to care for themselves.