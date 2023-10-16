The iconic Tate building at the Royal Albert Dock is closed for a near £30 million refurbishment.

Tate Liverpool has closed its doors for a major two-year refurbishment and transformation, with more than 70,000 exhibits being held in storage. The iconic gallery opened in 1988 and hundreds of people paid one last visit to the Royal Albert Dock venue over the weekend.

The doors closed to the public on October 16 ahead of a near £30million revamp of the building, which will include a new events space, double-height galleries and an public art all. £10m has been provided from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

How long is Tate Liverpool closed for?

Tate Liverpool will be closed until 2025.

When is Tate Liverpool expected to re-open?

An exact date has not been provided, however, it is expected to re-open at some point in 2025.

What will Tate Liverpool look like after revamp?

The first stage designs for the major transformation of Tate Liverpool by 6a architects have been released and can be seen here. The designs show a new public ‘art hall’, ne windows being opened up and more social spaces.

Where can I find Tate Liverpool artworks during redevelopment?

Although the building at the Royal Albert Dock will be closed for the transformation work from October 16, art lovers will still be able to experience some of the gallery’s wonders, as Tate Liverpool will move into the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) North on Mann Island, from October 27.

Where can I see free art displays in Liverpool?