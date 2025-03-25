Liverpool’s St George’s Hall will host a brand-new immersive, multi-sensory experience starting on May 5.

Until August, audiences will be immersed for 30 minutes in a flow of sound and visuals, transforming the grand architecture of St George’s Hall into a living, breathing river.

Called FLOW by EONARIUM, it reimagines Smetana’s ‘The Moldau’ with electronic beats and 360° light projections, turning the iconic venue into an enchanting audiovisual journey.

“FLOW is a poetic celebration of nature and sound. Experience Smetana's The Moldau like never before. Classical beauty meets cutting-edge technology, transforming timeless melodies into a vivid visual and sonic river,” said Roman Beranek, Creative Director and Founder of PROJEKTIL.

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

From the serene springs and dense forests to joyful riverbanks and dreamlike nights, FLOW vividly brings to life the unstoppable force of the Vltava River. Created in collaboration with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and under Zurich-based artist collective PROJEKTIL’s direction, this dynamic show seamlessly blends orchestral music, electronic sound design, and stunning visuals.

Classical music and nature lovers alike can now join the waitlist via Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform. Tickets go on sale on Thursday.