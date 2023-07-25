How to beat the crowds at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this summer

Thousands of passengers are expected to fly from Liverpool every day for the next six weeks.

It is Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s busiest time of the year once again, as the school holidays begin for many families from across the region. Thousands of passengers from across the North West and North Wales are expected to jet off abroad from Liverpool for their main holiday over the coming weeks.

Around 635,000 passengers are due to pass through the airport over the next six weeks making this the busiest summer season since 2019 - the last summer before the impact on aviation of the Covid-19 pandemic. The summer’s busiest day is Friday, August 18, with over 16,000 passengers expected that day alone.

Passenger numbers over the school holiday period are expected to be 22% higher than last year. The Airport has been commended for its customer service in recent years despite the challenges of the pandemic, coming top of the latest Which? UK airport survey

Robin Tudor, Head of Communications at Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s top tips to make your passage through the terminal as quick and stress-free as possible, include: