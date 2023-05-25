Jet2 has announced its first ever winter holiday schedule, from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The news comes just a week after the airline announced the launch of flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, from March 2024. Jet2’s first summer schedule will see passengers fly to 20 destinations from Liverpool, including seven new routes.

The airline and tour operator has today revealed its winter programme, giving Scousers a choice of eight destinations to fly to, including Tenerife, Cyprus and Portugal.

The first winter season is set to run from November 18, 2024 until March 29, 2025, with flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to these brilliant destinations:

Tenerife (up to five weekly flights)

Lanzarote (up to three weekly flights)

Gran Canaria (up to two weekly flights)

Fuerteventura (up to two weekly flights)

Alicante (up to three weekly flights)

Antalya (up to two weekly services)

Madeira (weekly services)

Paphos (weekly flights)

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development at Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “The reaction to the Jet2.com and Jet2holidays establishment of its Liverpool base has been extremely positive from across the North West and North Wales.

“Passengers have long awaited the availability of the Jet2.com product from Liverpool and passengers will now be able to book their favourite leisure destinations from their favourite airport. The Winter 24/25 programme is further good news for passengers across the North West looking for Winter sun from their Faster Easier Friendlier Airport.

“We expect these 8 destinations will be equally as popular with the region’s holidaymakers and independent travel agents as the 20 destinations announced last week that feature in their Summer 2024 programme.”