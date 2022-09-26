Jupiter will be at its closest point to Earth since 1963. Here’s how you can view it in Liverpool.

Jupiter will come within its closest proximity to Earth for nearly 60 years tonight, giving stargazers a fantastic opportunity to view the solar system’s biggest planet.

The Great Red Spot will “reach opposition” on Monday (September 26). This means when Jupiter rises in the east, the sun sets in the west - placing them at opposite sides of Earth.

The giant ball of gas will come within 590 million kilometres of Earth, a rare occurrence in the world of astronomy.

Here is everything you need to know to view the spectacle in Liverpool.

How to see Jupiter’s close approach in Liverpool?

According to NASA, the best spot for getting a good view of the phenomenon is somewhere high, dark and dry.

Once you’ve made it to your ideal location, look to the eastern horizon around sunset and you should be able to see the planet with the naked eye - aside from the moon, Jupiter is likely to be the brightest object in the sky.

Research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Adam Kobelski, said: “With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible.

“It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use.”

What is the Met Office weather forecast for this week in Liverpool?

Monday is the best day to view the oldest planet’s approach. However, stargazers should still get a good view of Jupiter for the rest of the week.

The Met office has forecast mostly cloudy and wet weather for the week but visibility remains either ‘good’ or ‘very good’ during the week.