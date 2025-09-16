Flight Club

Flight Club, the company behind the popular Social Darts venues, will be visiting Liverpool on 8th October as part of a nationwide charity tour celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour, which runs from 3rd to 22nd October, will see the Flight Club team travel across the UK in a refurbished fire engine, stopping at venues around the country to thank fans and raise money for their charity, the Yellow Ball Foundation.

In Liverpool, the team will be stationed at Chavasse Park, where they’ll be giving away hundreds of prizes and treats to passers-by throughout the day. Locals are encouraged to stop by and take part in the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that evening, Flight Club will host a charity tournament event at its Chavasse Park venue. Taking place from 6 pm to 9 pm, the event will raise funds for 21 local and national charities, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Flight Club

What you can expect...

Three hours of competitive games hosted by Flight Club’s games-masters

Unlimited pizza and a welcome round of drinks

A chance to win prizes, including a £1,000 bar tab

Tickets are priced at £250 per team of five, with all proceeds going directly to charity.

The choice of vehicle for the tour—a fire engine—is a nod to Flight Club’s roots. In 2010, co-founders Steve and Paul, alongside CFO Ross and a group of friends, undertook a round-the-world fundraising trip in a fire engine in memory of Steve’s father, a firefighter of 33 years.

Flight Club

The journey raised £120,000 for three charities—Macmillan Cancer Support, The Fire Fighters Charity, and The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation—and earned them a Guinness World Record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That expedition also served as the foundation for what would eventually become Flight Club, with the first venue opening in London’s Shoreditch in 2015. Today, Flight Club operates 28 venues globally, with more openings planned.

Now, 15 years after that original journey, the very same fire engine—affectionately known as "Martha"—is coming out of retirement for the anniversary tour, bringing the story full circle.