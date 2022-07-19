Boris Johnson won the confidence vote just 11 days after being forced to quit as Prime Minister amid a raft of resignations.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote on Monday and then hit back with a combative speech in the House of Commons.

After his Government won by 349 votes to 238, a majority of 111, Johnson claimed there was a “deep state” plot to move the UK back into the EU and reverse Brexit under Labour.

Johnson quit as Tory leader on July 7 after more than 50 MPs resigned from the government or party roles in protest at his embattled leadership.

Labour leader Keir Starmer responded in the Commons on Monday by saying: “Now is not the time for Downing Street to be occupied by a vengeful squatter, mired in scandal.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his penultimate Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022.

Unusually, the vote of confidence was tabled by the Government because it refused to accept the wording of a Labour motion after Johnson announced he was staying on as Prime Minister until the autumn.

MPs were asked whether "this House has confidence in Her Majesty's government", with defeat almost certainly triggering a general election.

How Merseyside MPs voted

While Merseyside’s raft of Labour MP’s voted against the motion, as expected, the region’s only Conservative MP, Damien Moore, voted for the motion expressing confidence in the Government to help it pass.

The Southport MP voted for the motion, alongside almost all his Conservative colleagues, despite appearing to distance himself from Johnson in the lead up to his resignation earlier this month.

Damien Moore, the Conservative MP for Southport

One day before Johnson quit, Moore wrote on Facebook : “Last month, I voted no confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister …. The Prime Minister must resign.”

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has been suspended after he missed the vote and will not be able to vote in the Conservative leadership election.

The following Merseyside MP’s all voted against the motion expressing confidence in the Government:

Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley, Halton MP Derek Twigg, St Helens South and Whiston MP Marie Rimmer, Wirral South MP Alison McGovern, St Helens North MP Conor McGinn, Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth, Sefton Central MP Bill Esterson, Wirral West MP Margaret Greenwood, Garston and Halewood MP Maria Eagle, Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle, Bootle MP Peter Dowd, Liverpool Walton MP Dan Carden, West Derby MP Ian Byrne, Wavertree MP Paula Barker and Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury.

Riverside MP Kim Johnson was one of just a few dozen MPs not to vote on the motion. Abstaining or not voting on the motion were just 16 Labour MPs.

How votes went on motion of confidence in Government

The motion passed 349-238. Voting for the motion were 342 Tory MPs, six DUP MPs and one Independent MP.

Meanwhile, 181 Labour MPs, 37 SNP MPs, 12 Lib Dem MPs, two Independent MPs, one SDLP MP, one Alliance MP, three Plaid Cymru MPs and one Green Party MP voted against it.

There were just 48 who abstained or did not vote – 16 Labour MPs, 12 Tory MPs, seven SNP MPs, two DUP MPs, six Independent MPs, one SDLP MP, two Alba Party MPs and two Lib Dem MPs.