A village in Merseyside is set to be completely transformed after plans were submitted for a £200m regeneration project.

Part of the plans for Huyton town centre – known locally as ‘Huyton Village’ – include the redevelopment of seven acres of Knowsley Council-owned land, which will be renamed ‘St Michael’s Place’, in recognition of the nearby St Michael’s Church landmark and the wider history of the area.

Late last year, the local authority announced ambitious plans to redevelop Huyton Village into a ‘vibrant’ and diverse town centre including a mixed-use commercial district, a council HQ development, a hotel, 72 affordable homes, a library and new leisure and cultural facilities.

Artist's impression of Huyton Village | Genr8 Kajima/LDRS

The council said the project will sit alongside Huyton’s existing shopping area, creating additional space designed to support the high street businesses, increase footfall in the village centre and create new jobs.

In August, the LDRS reported on Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Limited (GKRL) plans to submit a planning application following a public consultation process. The consultation period has concluded and a hybrid planning application has now been submitted for St Michael’s Place, Huyton Village.

The £200 million plans include new homes, commercial space, a 130-bed hotel, the creation of a central village green and significant public realm improvements. The council said these proposals will help revitalise Huyton, attract inward investment, create jobs and deliver long-term social and economic benefits for the local community.

James Duncan, Chief Executive at Knowsley Council, added: “Submitting this planning application is a significant milestone in our vision for Huyton Town Centre.

“The response to the consultation shows a strong appetite for change and a shared ambition to bring new life to the ”Village”. This project will create jobs, attract investment, and deliver the kind of vibrant, sustainable community our residents deserve.”

A spokesperson for Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Ltd said the respondents to the consultation reacted positively to the plans for high street revitalisation and expressed a desire to see more independent shops, cafes and restaurants within the town. Several responses highlighted the importance of affordable housing and accommodation suitable for older residents, which has been reflected in the planning submission.

Mike Smith, Director at Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Ltd, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to engage with us. The community’s feedback has been invaluable in helping us refine our proposals – from supporting local business and green space to shaping the public realm and housing offer.

“This is a pivotal moment for Huyton, and we’re proud to be taking the next step in delivering a town centre that’s ambitious, inclusive, and future-ready.”

The planning application will now be considered by Knowsley Council, with a decision expected early in the new year.