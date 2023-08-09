Register
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Huge entertainment complex Gravity Max opens its doors in former Liverpool Debenhams site

“We’re a department store of fun”

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 9th Aug 2023, 19:10 BST

A huge new entertainment space has now opened in Liverpool ONE.

Gravity Max brings a mix of immersive entertainment, including go-karting, bowling, mini golf, live music, live sport, as well as food and drink. The venue also has Liverpool's largest rooftop terrace with a retractable roof for the unpredictable UK weather.

Co-Founder Michael Harrison said, "We opened our first site in London, which has a lot of the activities we have here in Liverpool ONE. Coming to Liverpool, the city of culture, the music city, it was so important to me we really pushed on hard with the live entertainment and the social element that city deserves."

"This thing will constantly change in two, three years' time it'll be a hell of a lot different to what it is now."

Michael Harrison, Co Founder & Creative Director, Gravity Active EntertainmentMichael Harrison, Co Founder & Creative Director, Gravity Active Entertainment
Michael Harrison, Co Founder & Creative Director, Gravity Active Entertainment

"The department store in the 80s was the big draw, were a department store of fun. I'm hoping we continue to be now the big draw. "

The highly anticipated opening is only the third of its kind in the UK and home to more activities than any other. The venue brings a mix of competitive socialising, immersive entertainment, live music, live sports screenings, food & drink, as well as a stunning rooftop bar. Bringing a sensory overload of 12 immersive experiences and boasting a huge capacity of 2,500 people, it's hoped it'll become a draw to the retail and leisure destination.

Following the closure of the former Debenhams store at the Lord Street centre, the shopping complex's co-owner Grosvenor won planning permission from Liverpool Council to develop an indoor leisure facility in the upper levels last February. Announcing Gravity as the operator, Grosvenor said in April 2022 it had hoped the leisure attraction would seek to open in the last three months of that year.

Related topics:DebenhamsWeatherGolfSportFood