A huge new entertainment space has now opened in Liverpool ONE.

Gravity Max brings a mix of immersive entertainment, including go-karting, bowling, mini golf, live music, live sport, as well as food and drink. The venue also has Liverpool's largest rooftop terrace with a retractable roof for the unpredictable UK weather.

Co-Founder Michael Harrison said, "We opened our first site in London, which has a lot of the activities we have here in Liverpool ONE. Coming to Liverpool, the city of culture, the music city, it was so important to me we really pushed on hard with the live entertainment and the social element that city deserves."

"This thing will constantly change in two, three years' time it'll be a hell of a lot different to what it is now."

Michael Harrison, Co Founder & Creative Director, Gravity Active Entertainment

"The department store in the 80s was the big draw, were a department store of fun. I'm hoping we continue to be now the big draw. "

The highly anticipated opening is only the third of its kind in the UK and home to more activities than any other. The venue brings a mix of competitive socialising, immersive entertainment, live music, live sports screenings, food & drink, as well as a stunning rooftop bar. Bringing a sensory overload of 12 immersive experiences and boasting a huge capacity of 2,500 people, it's hoped it'll become a draw to the retail and leisure destination.