Customers will be able to visit the Liverpool store for a limited time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular online retailer has opened a special pop-up shop in Liverpool. Operating since 2015, Lounge sells loungewear, underwear and nightwear and is now open in Liverpool ONE, for a limited time only.

Run by husband and wife team Melanie and Dan Marsden, Lounge launched pop-ups in Manchester and Covent Garden last year and say Liverpool is the 'ideal home' for their latest venture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From cosy sleepwear and comfortable underwear, the store features Lounge's hugely popular lines and offers size-inclusive products, from XS to 3XL and 30A to 40G. The pop-up shop can be found on Lower South John Street and is open until December 23, 2023.

Rob Deacon, asset management director at Liverpool ONE owners Grosvenor, said the opening is 'hugely exciting'.

Operating since 2015, Lounge sells loungewear, underwear and nightwear and is now open in Liverpool ONE, for a limited time only.

While, Liverpool ONE's late night shopping is back, with stores opening an hour early and closing an hour late throughout the festive period, Lounge has slightly different opening hours.

Lounge opening hours