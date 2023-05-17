New data released by the Electoral Registration Office show the exact number of people who fell foul of new voting rules in May’s local polls.

Hundreds of voters were turned away from polling stations in Liverpool during May’s local elections for not having the correct form of photo ID.

Despite a citywide campaign to raise awareness of the change in procedures, 516 voters were not issued with a ballot paper because they did not have appropriate identification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, 278 (53.9%) of those that were turned away returned with acceptable ID - such as a passport, driving licence or Voter Authority Certificate - and were able to vote.

In total, 62,681 voters were issued with a ballot paper at polling stations in Liverpool, which represents a low turnout of just 27.27%. In the local elections in 2021 there was a turnout of 30.85%. In 2019, it was 27.33%.

Voting changes: The local elections on May 4 was the first time voters in England needed to bring photo voter ID. There were also sweeping changes to ward boundaries in Liverpool following a government review. The redesigned electoral map has 64 wards and 85 councillors, compared with 30 wards and 90 councillors previously.

Election winners: Labour retained control of Liverpool City Council taking 61 seats of the 85 available. The Lib Dems remain the official opposition, with leader Richard Kemp taking a comfortable win in the Penny Lane ward, before stepping down, to claim one of their 15 seats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also huge wins for Liverpool Community Independents, particularly in Garston, where Sam Gorst and Lucy Williams triumphed after a brutal and bitter campaign fight with Labour. The Liberal Party retained all three of their seats and Green leader Tom Crone won again in St Michaels.