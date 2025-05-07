Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been called Molly-Mae’s favourite perfume - even Rihanna’s - and it’s all over my TikTol FYP. So I had to try it, obviously.

What am I talking about? Nyla by Arabiyat, which is a newly-launched Arabian perfume for women, that influencers are going crazy for.

Which makes me suspicious. I am yet to see a review on TikTok that doesn’t have the magic words ‘commission paid’ at the bottom. So, I had to see for myself.

Now, there’s always some deal to be had on this perfume on TikTok shop, but I still wasn’t prepared to spend the best part of £30 on a perfume I’d never smelled, so I opted for the 5ml sample for £4.99 (plus £3.48 shipping). The sample meant I wouldn’t get the admittedly very nice presentation box and gold container, but nevermind.

Within a few days it had arrived at my door, the small plastic vial taped up to stop leaks. Excitedly I got the scissors out and started spraying.

I tried Nyla perfume | NW

Does it like up to the hype?

All the marketing material says there are notes of coconut, peach, white flowers, white musk and patchouli. Honestly, and frankly, I don’t know what all of those things are meant to smell like.

What I will say is that it’s very sweet on the initial smell. Like sweet shop sweet, before it settles down and you get a tobacco sort of note to bring it down to earth. I definitely get coconut, fruity and musk , and to those people who say it’s got “beach vibes”, yep, correct. This is a summery, happy fragrance, and it’s very remincent of...Piz Buin.

Now, I love the smell of Piz Buin, so that’s no slight at all. It’s a slightly deeper, smokier Piz Buin smell. Piz Buin in a smoky bar on holiday. In a good way. If you’ve ever tried Surfari by Saltworks, there’s a similarity.

Now 5ml isn’t a lot, so I wasn’t going crazy with the application, but on my skin, this perfume didn’t last very long. That was a negative. And some people will say it’s too sweet.

But if you want to smell like you’re on holiday, this won’t break the bank. And the bottle’s pretty.