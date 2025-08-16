SWNS

A self-confessed "secret eater" who lost 11 stone using Mounjaro reveals how it's left her "uncomfortable" as she can now "feel her bones" while sitting in the bath.

Emilly Murray, 35, weighed 22st 1.5lbs and was struggling to squeeze into a size 30 at her heaviest. She lost over six stone in a year through a calorie deficit and exercise before beginning the weight loss jab in December 2024.

Emilly has lost a further five stone since, and says it has helped stop the "constant obsession and thinking about food". Slimming to a svelte 10st 9.5lbs and dropping to a size eight, former "binge eater" Emilly now doesn’t recognise herself.

Despite her amazing transformation, Emilly has found a number of negatives to using Mounjaro – including not being able to shave her armpits properly due to them being hollow, people commenting on her weight, and not recognising herself in the mirror.

Mum-of-three Emilly, a stay-at-home mum from Liverpool, Merseyside, said: "It feels amazing but it's very surreal. I look in the mirror and I still don't see what other people see. It's really hard to not feel like the old me. Your brain just doesn't catch up. Lying in the bath is not comfy.

Emilly Murray / SWNS

"Obviously I'm not used to feeling all these bones. When I was on holiday I was so uncomfortable on the chairs and the sunbed. My coccyx hurt the most. I was obviously that fat they [her bones] didn’t touch much. I didn’t roll over in bed and feel hip bones and now I do and I'm like, ‘Oh’.

“It really is uncomfortable. On my armpits I've never had a gap there, it's always been flat. Now there's a big gaping hole. I've constantly got cuts because I'm not used to being able to shave my armpits now they are hollow. It's strange, I think I might have to get laser."

After losing six stone on her own, Emilly found she was struggling to "lose any more weight". She said: "I've got disordered eating, I'm a bit of a binge eater. I was binge eating over the weekend and restricting my calories during the week. I wasn't addressing the issues i had with food."

Usually only eating one 2,000 calorie meal a day, Emilly would go to the shop on an evening and buy Doritos, a share bar of chocolate and a bag of sweets and "eat them all". After researching the weight loss jab, she purchased her first Mounjaro pen for £105 from a private pharmacy and started using it in December 2024.

SWNS

She said: "I've never looked back, it's the best thing I’ve ever done. I've never not struggled so much because I've not got that constant obsession of thinking about food every minute of every day.

"People talk about 'food noise'. I've got friends who are like 'oh I forgot to eat today'. When you take Mounjaro and that stops, it's like mental clarity. You literally just eat for fuel and I hate to say normal people, but that's what normal people do."

With her goal weight of 9st 7lbs fast approaching, Emilly’s next step will be loose skin removal. She said: "Because my brain has not caught up it's hard to be like 'this is enough now' because I've got loose skin. I've got it everywhere and it's quite bad.

"The top negative I would say is other people's opinions. I must get hundreds of comments through the week saying 'just eat less and move more'. People don't see obesity as a disease. I haven't lived my life, I've always hid away and I've been miserable.

"When you've got people who don't struggle with their weight giving their opinions saying you were 'cheating' using medication is one of the most negative things. The risks of obesity are far worse to me than the risk of Mounjaro but when you start Mounjaro everyone wants to say how dangerous it is.

"Now as I've lost weight people are telling me I need to stop, or I've gone too far. Where were these people when I was 22 stone?"

Emilly Murray / SWNS

As well as having to "acclimatise" to being able to feel her bones now she has lost weight, Emilly struggles to shave her armpits properly due to newly found hollows in her skin. She still finds buying new clothes "weird" and will often pick out a bigger size.

Emilly said: "I was able to go to Zara and buy clothes. I always remember every winter trying to find a coat that fit me and it was so difficult, there were no options. It’s always been such a negative experience. It’s so nice now that it can be a nice experience. I actually stood in the changing room and cried."

Putting her previous diet down to emotional eating, Emilly says "things got worse" when her daughter was in hospital after being born prematurely and with a rare birth defect. She said: "It would trigger me to binge, I'd secret eat.

"I own my own house but I'd still hide wrappers in the bin. I wouldn't have breakfast and sometimes skip dinner. Throughout the day around 3pm I'd just grab a chocolate bar and a coffee on the way to the school run.

"When the kids had gone to bed I'd go to the Tesco at the end of my road and buy a big massive packet of family Doritos, a share bar of chocolate and a bag of sweets and eat them all. I was a secret eater.

"The one meal I had would be 2,000 calories - even though I was full I had to have something after. Now I'll have a clear whey yoghurt and fruit for breakfast, and chicken thighs for dinner. I'll make, for example, a chicken tikka for dinner and have that but it's all calorie counted and portion controlled."

Emilly Murray / SWNS

Emilly plans to cut back on her doses and eventually stop taking the jab in the next six to twelve months. She said: "It’s literally changed my life. I wish I’d started it earlier. It’s about rebuilding that relationship with food whilst you’re on it.

“It’s not even about losing the weight the most important thing about it is rebuilding that relationship."

With the price of Mounjaro set to rise over the next few weeks, Emilly has concerns about affording it in the future. Emilly currently pays £165-a-month for her 7.5mg dose but she says it's estimated to go up to £230 from September.

She said: "A lot of the pharmacies are letting you order up to three pens with the current pens at the current price. I've ordered what I could. It's more so the maintenance side for me and weaning myself backwards off the doses.

"Without sounding like a cynical person unless you're rich now it's not accessible anymore. It's not like it's 'in the future, it's going to be this' - it's in two weeks. I think some of them especially for people on the higher doses or who have quite a lot of weight to lose you're looking at over £400 for the higher doses whereas now can get them for £200.

"It's nearly doubled. Cold turkey especially for people on higher doses, it can't be good. As I say it's not just about weight loss, you could probably speak to hundreds of thousands of people saying how many other things it's helped with in their life. Now it's going to be inaccessible to majority of the UK."

Emilly’s diet before:

Breakfast: Nothing

Lunch: Nothing

Dinner: Air fryer food or takeaway

Snacks: Mid-afternoon chocolate bar and coffee, evening snacks like Doritos, chocolate and jelly sweets

Drinks: Fizzy pop

Breakfast: Clear whey protein, yoghurt and fruit

Lunch: Chicken thighs with salad

Dinner: Chicken tikka

Snacks: Meat, cheeses, fruit

Drinks: Water or sugar free juice