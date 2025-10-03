Holidaymakers were forced to wade through muddy waters to reach the Ibiza Airport after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Fletcher, 36, was returning home from Ibiza with friends David Quest, 36, and Frank McGrory, 42, when they encountered ankle-to-knee-deep water along the route. Footage filmed in Sant Jordi shows the trio carefully holding their bags above the water as they made their way to the airport over the course of an hour.

Mark recalled a "definite smell of sewage" during the trek. He described the airport arrivals area as "chaos" with all three men needing to clean and change after their muddy journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: "It wasn't great but we managed in the end. I ruined a good pair of trainers and my friend with the larger case has potentially ruined a lot of his possessions.

"His suitcase was too big to carry all the way there, so the water got inside. The water varied from angle to just below knee deep, and there was a definite smell of sewage. We all had to go and clean our feet thoroughly when we arrived in the airport."