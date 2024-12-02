So , I’m not a snob.

I’ve stayed at a variety of hotels across the world and some of those have been cheap and cheerful.

But my stay at The Britannia Adelphi Hotel has got to be as bad as it gets.

I love Liverpool and jumped at the chance for a night away with my hubby in what can only be described as the best city in the world.

Following a stressful drive over from Lancashire and an audience with my favourite comedian Jason Manford we sat in the Sodexo Live Lounge enjoying a well deserved vino. And that’s when it began.

While chatting with acquaintances we were asked where in the city we were spending the night.

Proudly, my husband Pete - who had found and booked the hotel for a great price - replied ‘The Aldephi’.

The look of horror that spread across our friend’s face was a picture.

“You do realise it was the focus of a 90’s fly on the wall documentary about how bad it was don’t you?” came the reply.

Dread set in. Surely, it can’t be that bad I thought?

After leaving the M&S Bank Arena we headed to the Pullman Hotel to book a taxi into the city centre. Again, when asked where we were staying the hotel manager replied ‘eek good luck’.

Great - I thought this hotel was going to be bad.

During the short journey to the hotel we told ourselves people were winding us up. But as we approached the door - I knew what they were saying was true...

It didn’t just have one or two security doormen - it had six! Yes, six!

After giving our details to the head doormen and him checking us off his list we were allowed to enter the hotel.

We were greeted with aged decor, a musty smell and staff who really wanted to be anywhere but there.

The late receptionist got so bored trying to describe where our room was he simply stopped and said “Just follow the metal plated signs”.

The hunt then began - the vague non committal instructions said take the lift to the mezzanine level, take three lefts, climb two flights of stairs and then follow signs.

Well it was like a trip down the rabbithole in Alice and Wonderland.

The mezzanine level turned out to be simply three steps down - we waited longer for the lift than the time we spent in it.

We then made our way through a maze of corridors littered with outdated and damaged furniture. We climbed three staircases and entered a corridor with huge no smoking signs.

The ironic thing was the corridor smelt so strongly of smoke it was like someone had lit a whole pack of cigarettes at once.

We then went through another door which led to a set of stairs plunging into the darkness. The stairwell had clearly just been painted and the mismatched carpets were covered in sawdust. At the bottom of the stairs there was a huge pile of dirty cups and plates. Nothing says welcome like this, I thought.

As we opened the door at the bottom of the stairs we exited into a small communal hallway with three rooms located off it.

If there was to be a fire in the middle of the night there was no way we were getting out alive.

As we entered the room I thanked God I was only stopping until the morning. There was a rickety double bed in a big room. The decor was minimal but outdated. There was an old leather sofa that had started to peel and a chair that had seen better days.

Don’t get me started on the bathroom - it was disgusting. There was absolutely no chance in hell we could have taken a shower. The tiles were discoloured and the bath surround looked crumbly. Oh and to top it off the toilet only just flushed.

The flooring in the bathroom and the bedroom as a whole was so grotty I had to put my shoes on in the middle of the night to go for a pee.

The best part of the hotel was the Christmas decorations. They had clearly put a lot of time, money and effort into creating an American department store type feel to their large trees.

We paid just £59 to stay at The Adelphi. If you’re a student just looking to lay your head after a night out on the town then this will probably be OK. For anyone else I’d avoid like the plague!

1* from me!