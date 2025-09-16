Fans of Liverpool display a tifo in tribute to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster. Credit: Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The proposed Hillsborough Law will leave a lasting legacy for future generations, a long-standing campaigner for justice said after meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Public Office (Accountability) Bill is designed to ensure that authorities face criminal sanctions if they attempt to conceal the truth in the aftermath of disasters such as the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy or the Grenfell Tower fire.

Sir Keir had previously pledged to introduce the law by the 36th anniversary of Hillsborough, which fell on April 15. However, Downing Street later confirmed that additional time was required to redraft the legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a meeting with relatives of those who died at Hillsborough, Starmer admitted the process had been difficult, noting that ‘frank’ discussions had continued even after the deadline had passed.

Margaret Aspinall, whose son James, 18, was one of the 97 Liverpool fans who died in the disaster, expressed hope that the new law ‘will mean no-one will ever have to suffer like we did.’ “I thought this is a day that was not going to happen,” she said, speaking alongside the Prime Minister at Number 10.

“This is not just about a legacy for the 97,” she added. “This is a legacy for the people of this country and I think that is the most important thing.”

Hillsborough memorial at Anfield on April 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Prime Minister praised the Hillsborough campaigners, describing their determination as ‘humbling.’ “You have changed the lives not just of the families involved in all of those scandals and injustices,” he told them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are also going to change the lives of thousands of people you will never meet, who for years and years and decades and generations to come will now be able to point to what you have done and say, ‘We don’t have to go through that’.”

While some campaigners expressed concern that the Bill may have been diluted and would not include a legal duty of candour, the Government has confirmed that the legislation will include both a professional and legal duty of candour. This means public officials must act with honesty and integrity at all times and could face criminal sanctions for breaches.

Flowers are laid and candles are lit on the steps of St George's Hall in 2016, in remembrance of the 96 Liverpool fans who died in the Hillsborough football stadium disaster, after a jury concluded they were unlawfully killed, finding Britain's worst sporting tragedy was partly down to police errors. The result concluded a near three-decade campaign by relatives of the victims of the 1989 match. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Hillsborough disaster occurred during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, resulting in the deaths of 97 fans. The Government has said the new Bill will help to “end the culture of cover-ups” and will draw lessons from other major failures, including the Grenfell Tower fire, the Post Office Horizon scandal, and the infected blood inquiry.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough Law Now campaign urged the Government not to weaken the Bill during its passage through Parliament, calling on ministers to “be brave and ignore the vested interests” of those who may attempt to dilute its impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starmer said the legislation could shift “the balance of power in Britain” and ensure that the state “can never hide from the people it is supposed to serve.” Sue Roberts, whose brother Graham was unlawfully killed at Hillsborough, called the introduction of the Bill “a huge step in the right direction” but said the families would be ‘watching closely to ensure this Bill is passed in its entirety and enacted in full.’