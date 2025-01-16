Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When I see a ‘run don’t walk’ call over a new product, well, it piques my attention.

The latest social media call to action was over a new range of mini eggs at Aldi, filled with famous dupes.

There are three varieties of these Dairy Fine products - Caramelised Biscuit (Lotus Biscoff inspired), Jaffa (Jaffa Cake style branding) and Nutoka (Nutella inspired). They all come in at £1.99 for 150g, which I don’t think is all that cheap.

But still, at what only seems like days since we were celebrating Jesus’s birth, I was ready to mark his crucifixion.

New Aldi mini eggs | CM

So, are they any good? Well, my seven-year-old tried them first and it was thumbs up all round. I tried them after him, and it was more of a mixed bag for me.

The Nutoka eggs are the best, in my opinion. Aldi have pretty much nailed the Nutella dupe spread, and this filling was no different. The milk chocolate egg -slightly bigger than a Cadbury’s mini egg - was plentifully filled with a truffle-like chocolate and hazelnut filling, and it was rich and lovely. But you probably wouldn’t want too many.

The Jaffa egg was dark chocolate filled with a more slippery orange filling. It was ok, nothing special, but the two halves of the egg were too chocolately for my liking - I would have liked more of the tangy filling.

The Caramelised Biscuit egg was my son’s favourite, but my least. Firstly, it’s an off-white colour with some speckles, and it just looked unappealing to me. Then, its taste was nothing like a Lotus Biscoff. It was overly-sweet, gritty white chocolate that tasted of cinnamon. Absolutely not worth the EIGHTY TWO calories per egg.