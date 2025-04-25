Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been on my to-do list for some time, so when I knew we were staying on the Northumbrian coast for an Easter get-away, I knew we had to go to Lilidorei.

The magical world of elves is brought to life in a self-contained play and discovery area next to Alnwick Gardens, with what I thought was Europe’s largest play structure. Well, I was kind of right- it’s actually the world’s biggest.

We were staying in Amble, a 20 minute car journey away from Alnwick, and the coastal route took us through beautiful countryside and through pretty villages to our destination. The sat nav actually took us into the disabled car park, so we had to do a little shufty and find the general car park over the road, which cost £3.50 to park all day. This was on top of the £60.50 combination tickets for two adults and a child (£21.45 for adults and £17.60 for children).

Lilidorei, Northumberland | CM

On your way in, the magic has already begun, with an enormous Harry Potter-esque treehouse looming over the entrance. We followed the crowds in, having never been before, and then realised that we’d walked all the way to the Gardens, instead of Lilidorei. The need for clearer signage is the only thing I can actually complain about from this visit.

Before I go into detail, let me tell you that this was one of the best days out I can remember and it was worth every penny. Why so good? Well, firstly, everything is spotlessly clean. Then the staff are ambundant, helpful, and everything has been done properly.

To get to Lilidorei, you walk beside the tree house and down a little path to some enormous gates. Children are given a discovery task to complete - if they want to - and off you go, through a plant-lined tunnel, into a fun new world. There’s speakers nestled everywhere, giving you little elf noises, and one of the first things you notice (apart from the obviously huge play structure), is a little hut serving some Disney-style cakes, icecreams and drinks. All ordered and served through a little hole in the wall you have to crouch down for and can’t actually see whose serving you.

And the play structure? Well, yes, it’s enormous. But not so huge that you think you’re going to lose your child for a week. Though I’m sure mine would have happily have stayed that long. Slides a plenty, wooden walk ways, turrets, huge baubles to crawl inside, a huge sandpit, swings, roundabouts to cling onto and much more.

I have to say that I didn’t actually venture inside, but my husband and son did, and both emerged some time later with beaming smiles. You could easily spend a whole morning or afternoon at this part of Lilidorei, but after about an hour, we decided to explore what else the site had to offer.

Through fir-lined paths (I’m sure it’s wonderful at Christmas), we came across a whole host of different elf and troll houses, each with individually decorated insides. There’s also a refreshment area, listening area, and staff running around in costume, literally chasing children. All good fun, though.

Alnwick Treehouse | CM

Treehouse

On the way back out, we thought we’d have a look at the treehouse structure, which again is the biggest in the world. It’s actually a restaurant with function rooms, with a high walkway running its perimetre. Sadly the walkway was closed for maintainence, but we did peer inside the treehouse. There’s all kinds of twinkly lights as you enter, but this gives way to a much more rustic affair inside, with a more country pub feel, and it doesn’t feel claustrophobic at all - like a unique cosy snug. The menu was extensive but seemed quite formal for our wants that day, so we headed off to the cafe inside the entrance to Alnwick Gardens, about 100m away.

Alwick Gardens

The first thing that strikes you when you enter the gardens is the enormous water feature right in front of you. It’s quite honestly spectacular - even more so when the water fountain displays are on. You can even climb the sandy-coloured stairs and stand inbetween two sections and get absolutely drenched - if you want to!

There’s also dozens of children’s pedal tractors littered about for young ones to race up and down the hill from the cafe to the water feature on. Lots of fun was had doing that. Infact we had to drag my son away so we could go and explore the formal gardens at the top of the water feature.

Top of the water feature at Alnwick Gardens | cm

Again, this ornamental area is just beautiful. There’s more water features runing through this area, rose gardens, speciemen plants, and the whole area is beautifully manicured. So much so, I didn’t realise it was opened in 2000/1 - making it 25 years old. It looks brand new.

There’s also the famous Poison Garden - introduced by the Duchess of Northumberland in 2005 and said to be “the world’s deadliest garden”, groups can be guided round every half an hour to discover hundreds of toxic and narcotic plants, alongside gory stories about the history of poison, high profile murder and what’s lurking in your own back garden. Owing to time pressures on us that day, we didn’t take a tour, but if you do fancy it, be aware there is a supplementary cost.

Poison Gardens, Alnwick | CM

Add to this a well-stocked, clean and airy cafe area with outdoor seating, masses of grass to picnic on, a beautiful carpet of bluebells, small garden centre and shop, mini golf for the children, gelato trucks, and a walkway to Alnwick Castle (we didn’t go), it’s an absolutely fabulous place to visit for all the family.