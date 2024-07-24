Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven Labour MPs have been suspended from the parliamentary party.

A Liverpool MP has been suspended by the Labour party after backing an amendment to the King's Speech proposed by the SNP.

The representative for the Liverpool West Derby constituency, Ian Byrne is one of seven Labour MPs to lose the party whip after voting against the government for a motion to scrap the existing two-child benefit limit. The cap means parents can only claim Universal Credit or a child tax credit for a maximum of two children, and has been blamed by some for a rising level of child poverty in the UK.

The amendment was rejected in the House of Commons by a vote of 363 to 103, however, Sir Keir Starmer has suspended seven MPs from his parliamentary party, for a period of six months. Ian Byrne, John McDonnell, Imran Hussain, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Zarah Sultana will now sit as independent MPs until the suspension is reviewed.

Discussing why he voted against the government, Ian Byrne said: “Figures from Child Poverty Action Group UK show that 43% of children in Liverpool West Derby live in poverty. Experts say that the best way to immediately impact this is to scrap the two-child cap. This is why this evening I voted for the #KingsSpeech amendment to scrap the cap.”

— lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) July 23, 2024

Despite previously attempting to table her own amendment calling for the two-child cap to be scrapped, Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson said she voted in line with the government. Ahead of the King’s Speech, she wrote: “DWP figures released last week revealed that the two-child cap on benefits now impacts a shocking 1.6 million children, driving their families into desperate poverty. In my own constituency of Liverpool Riverside – the most deprived in the entire country – one in every two children live in poverty. That is why I am calling on the new Labour government to do the right thing and scrap the cap on benefits in the King’s Speech this Wednesday.”

Ms Johnson said she voted with the government ‘for unity’ but many of her constituents have been left confused by the move. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening (July 23), she wrote: “Thanks to all who fought hard for the Labour gov to immediately scrap the 2 child cap. We moved the dial, the campaign will continue. Voted with the gov tonight for unity but made it clear: the massive strength of feeling is undeniable. It must be a priority for our first budget.”

