Visitors to one of the North West’s most popular attractions have been warned of changes this month.

In a statement on its website, leaders at WWT Martin Mere, in Burscough, warned visitors of a reduced food selection - starting today.

They said: “From 8–17 September, our café kitchen will be closed for refurbishment. During this time, our front-of-house will remain open, offering a selection of cakes and ice cream, sandwiches, and drinks. You will also be able to visit our kiosks by the play areas.”

Martin Mere is a mere near Burscough, in Lancashire, England, on the West Lancashire Coastal Plain. You can enjoy a variety of activities including canoe safaris, guided boat tours, birdwatching, pond dipping, exploring the nature reserve, and visiting the adventure playground, all while getting up close with wetland wildlife.

WWT Martin Mere in Fish Lane, Burscough, was initially opened to members of the Wildfowl Trust in late 1974 and then in March 1975 it was opened to the general public. The reserve and centre were the concept of haulage contractor, Ronnie Barker, who was a friend of Sir Peter Scott. Barker was aware that both pink footed geese and Bewick's swans roosted at Martin Mere and was able to arrange a meeting between Sir Peter and the then landowner, this resulted in Sir Peter buying 363 acres (147 ha) for £52,000. The first warden of the reserve was Peter Gladstone.

The site has welcomed more than seven million visitors since it opened on March 1, 1975, and recently opened a new wet play area for children.