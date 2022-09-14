We’re on the streets of Liverpool to find out how spiralling prices are affecting you as energy protest site Dontpay.uk records 1.5million visits in August.

The ever-growing rise in the cost of living is putting a strain on millions of UK households.

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced an energy price cap at £2,500 per year for a typical household, but people are still worried as we've already seen rises in the price of food and petrol.

As the cost of living crisis intensifies, has it been affecting you?

‘I’m scared because I live on my own’

Chloe tells us how she’s dealing with the cost of living

Chloe says: "I'm scared because I live on my own. I'm only 26, and it's scary. I don't work at the minute, so it's a bit scary for a person like me on your own not knowing what's going to go on, if you're going to be able to afford anything, if the benefits are going to be enough."

‘It’s jumped to three times the price’

Paul tells us how he’s dealing with the cost of living

Paul says: "I'm turning things off. I've noticed it's jumped to three times the price nearly."

‘I’m a yellow sticker hunter’

Terry said: “You can’t go into the supermarket now and not spend £20. You look in the basket and you think ‘what did I get for the £20’. I’m a great yellow sticker hunter.”

‘I don’t worry until I know what there is to worry about’

Margaret tells us how she’s dealing with the cost of living

Margaret Says, "I don't worry until I know what there is to worry about. At the moment, it's all in the air, isn't it? Although everyone is different. I don't have small children to worry about. Everyone's circumstances are different."

Energy price protest ‘Don’t Pay’

Analysis of Similarweb data reveals that 1.5 million visits to the energy bill strike website Dontpay.uk happened in August 2022.

The analysis reveals that visits exploded to over six times the amount from the previous month. So far, over 187,000 have pledged to strike on October , when the increased energy cap comes into force.

Citizens Advice says to contact your supplier if you can’t afford to pay your energy bills, as they must help you come up with a solution.

There are risks if you breach your energy supplier contract. If bills remain unpaid, your energy supplier can pass your debt to a collection agency which will impact your credit score, making it harder to take out a loan, mortgage or credit card in future.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a freeze on the current cap at £2,500 a year from October. This is still a signifcant rise from the current cap of £1,971 but much less than the previously scheduled rise of 80% in October, taking a typical bill to £3,549.