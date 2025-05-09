I'm a matcha girlie and I've found Liverpool's best new matcha spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m a self-confessed matcha girlie and there’s absolutely no denying that I’ve been caught up in the hype of different variations of the green tea drink.

I start most days with a matcha, but I use a coffee machine pod because who really has the time to make it properly? This means that when I actually go out and buy a matcha someone else is making for me, I want it to be extra special.

We’ve all seen the hype about Blank Street’s blueberry iced matcha, so when I saw a new independent business in Liverpool was offering multiple berry flavours, I had to go straight there.

Caife Brea has just opened in Liverpool city centre, serving up acai bowls, unique protein shakes, smoothie, coffee and, of course, matcha. The little van is ran by Luke, a 21-year-old from Ireland, who moved to the city with dreams of opening his own business.

Matcha from Caife Brea. | Emma Dukes

Caife Brea. | Emma Dukes

Translating to Beautiful Coffee in Irish, Caife Brea is located just outside of St Johns, and even offers speciality drinks like mushroom chai.

While many of the options looked very appealing, I had to try a matcha, and actually convinced my boyfriend to get one too just so I could try different flavours. We chose blueberry and cherry, both with coconut milk over ice.

I like a boring plain matcha or a little bit of vanilla so I didn’t know whether it would be my kind of thing but I am being deadly serious when I say the blueberry matcha was the best I have ever had. Both drinks were perfectly sweet but you could still taste the earthiness of the matcha, without any bitterness. Priced at £4.00, they’re a steal too.

Luke is running the business solo at the moment so you may have to queue for a few minutes but if you’re a matcha fan, you have to go to Caife Brea.