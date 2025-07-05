UK farmers have begun an unusually early harvest, driven by a heatwave pushing temperatures as high as 34–35°C earlier this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extreme heat is putting crops at risk of "shutting down and shrivelling" in the fields, experts warn. Prolonged dry conditions and soaring summer temperatures are accelerating harvest timelines across the agricultural sector. However, this speed comes at a cost: reduced crop yields and growing concerns about food security, according to new industry data.

Fourth generation farmer and farming campaigner, Olly Harrison, from Tarbock, Merseyside tweeted: "Earliest harvest start ever! We normally start harvesting around 7-10th July, this year did 26th June."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent report from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reveals that crop condition scores are "well below" levels recorded at the same time last year. Many fields are already showing signs of premature ageing, or 'senescence'. The ongoing dry spell is putting "downward pressure on yield potential," the report states.

With only 56% of average spring rainfall recorded, crops are under intense water stress. The early start to harvesting is also creating logistical challenges, particularly around storage, with added costs required to keep crops cool.

Following two years of poor harvests caused by unusually wet weather, farmers are now facing a different set of difficulties due to heat and drought, said Mr Lines. While not all regions are equally affected, many parts of the country have seen minimal rainfall.

As a precaution, some farmers are planning to harvest during the night to avoid the risk of wildfires sparked by machinery during the hottest parts of the day