Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Atomic Kitten and The Lightning Seeds took to the stage at the event hosted by AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood played live for the first time in over 35 years and host AJ Odudu looked stunning in a figure-hugging plunging co-ord as a host of stars took to the stage for the Big Eurovision Welcome party at St George’s Plateau, Liverpool, on Monday night.

The day began with the Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony outside the Wold Museum as this year’s Song Contest competitors were introduced and photographed by the media in a glamorous presentation event.

In the evening, attention switched to the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome party as acts including Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Atomic Kitten and The Lightning Seeds took to the stage to perform.

There were some crowd issues reported with a number of people being helped over the barriers by stewards. Co-host Joel Dommett asked the crowd to spread out before the evening’s entertainment began on time.

Below are some of the best pitcures from the event.

