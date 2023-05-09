15 countries are competing for a place in the Grand Final.

The first of three live Eurovision shows has kicked off in Liverpool, as acts compete in the first semi-final.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina are live from the Liverpool Arena and 15 countries will compete for one of ten spots in Saturday night’s Grand Final.

Rita Ora, Julia Sanina, Alyosha and Rebecca Ferguson will also compete during the interval.

Here are some of our favourite pictures of the first semi final.

This article is being updated live.

1 . Eurovision: Semi-final one Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham present the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Eurovision: Semi-final one Singer Alessandra representing Norway is the first to perform. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Eurovision: Semi-final one Indie pop band The Busker’s David Meilak, Jean Paul Borg and Sean Meachen represent Malta. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Eurovision: Semi-final one Luke Black represents Serbia. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

