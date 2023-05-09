Register
In pictures: Eurovision acts compete in the first semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena

15 countries are competing for a place in the Grand Final.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th May 2023, 20:34 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 20:46 BST

The first of three live Eurovision shows has kicked off in Liverpool, as acts compete in the first semi-final.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina are live from the Liverpool Arena and 15 countries will compete for one of ten spots in Saturday night’s Grand Final.

Rita Ora, Julia Sanina, Alyosha and Rebecca Ferguson will also compete during the interval.

Here are some of our favourite pictures of the first semi final.

This article is being updated live.

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham present the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

1. Eurovision: Semi-final one

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham present the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Singer Alessandra representing Norway is the first to perform.

2. Eurovision: Semi-final one

Singer Alessandra representing Norway is the first to perform. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Indie pop band The Busker’s David Meilak, Jean Paul Borg and Sean Meachen represent Malta.

3. Eurovision: Semi-final one

Indie pop band The Busker’s David Meilak, Jean Paul Borg and Sean Meachen represent Malta. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Luke Black represents Serbia.

4. Eurovision: Semi-final one

Luke Black represents Serbia. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

