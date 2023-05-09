In pictures: Eurovision acts compete in the first semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena
15 countries are competing for a place in the Grand Final.
The first of three live Eurovision shows has kicked off in Liverpool, as acts compete in the first semi-final.
Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina are live from the Liverpool Arena and 15 countries will compete for one of ten spots in Saturday night’s Grand Final.
Rita Ora, Julia Sanina, Alyosha and Rebecca Ferguson will also compete during the interval.
Here are some of our favourite pictures of the first semi final.
This article is being updated live.
Page 1 of 2