The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Royal Liverpool University Hospital before heading to Wirral.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their first royal engagement since Prince Harry released his headline-grabbing memoir.

The Prince, 40, and Princess of Wales, 41, received cheers and handshakes from NHS staff at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital as they entered on Thursday afternoon, ahead of their visit to charitable organisation Open Door.

The couple appeared in good spirits despite seemingly being asked to comment on the Duke of Sussex’s controversial book Spare.

After talking to mentors in the ‘Shroom Room’ at the Open Door Charity, the Royal couple headed to Wirral.

1. Prince William and Princess Catherine The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Photo Sales

2. Prince William and Princess Catherine Kate Middleton poses for selfies with staff at Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Photo Sales

3. Prince William and Princess Catherine A windswept William and Kate arrive to visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Photo Sales

4. Prince William and Princess Catherine William and Kate meet Therapy Dog Golden retriever ‘Rosie’ as they visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Photo Sales