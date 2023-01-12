The Prince and Princess of Wales were cheered as they entered the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their first royal engagement since Prince Harry released his memoir.

The Prince, 40, and Princess of Wales, 41, received cheers from NHS staff at the newly opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital as they entered on Thursday afternoon, ahead of their visit to charitable organisation Open Door.

The couple appeared in good spirits despite seemingly being asked to comment on the Duke of Sussex’s controversial book Spare, which has broken Penguin Random House’s record for the largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book.

Kate looked elegant in a mid-length black dress and tailored coat, teamed with court heels and a small handbag.

She styled her glossy brunette hair in slight waves and opted for subtle make-up, while William put on a polished display in a coordinating outfit.

The couple are in Liverpool to see the facilities at the hospital which finally opened in October 2022 after five years of delays and to thank NHS staff who’ve worked tirelessly throughout the busy winter period.

The critical care team, who Prince William met on a video call during the covid pandemic in 2020, will also meet with the royals during their visit.

William and Kate are also set to visit Open Door, which is an organisation that helps to nurture the wellbeing and mental health of young people.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Liverpool (Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a snap waving to the crowds outside of the hospital on their Kensington Royals Twitter account with the caption “Hi Merseyside 👋”.

The post has quickly racked up over 3,000 likes and a stream of comments as fans eagerly await their direct response to the “truths” in Harry’s book.

Prince Harry alleged that Kate and Meghan had a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses just days before his wedding and that the Princess of Wales blasted the Duchess of Sussex for saying that she “must have baby brains” after Prince Louis was born.

It has also been claimed that Kate was “reluctant” to let Meghan use her lip gloss before their joint appearance at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018.

A source told US Weekly that Kate is unhappy with how she and William have been portrayed.

The insider said: “Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious. She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

The palace is yet to issue an official response to the shocking claims in Prince Harry’s memoir.