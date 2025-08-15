Influencer quoted us £4,000 to post about our Liverpool pub
The Denbigh Castle is a popular pub in Hackins Hey, owned by Fiona and Dominic Hornsby, who also run the Bridewell on Campbell Square.
The watering hole is already well-loved, after the pair took over the historic venue in 2020 and gave it a major refurbishment. It has a Google review rating of 4.6 out of five stars.
Now, The Denbigh Castle has become known by thousands of people outside of Liverpool after a recent TikTok video received more than 60,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
The team shared the video on Thursday evening (August 14), which sees staff member Stu sitting outside the pub alongside the text: “This is our pub: An influencer quoted 4k to post about it. So I thought I’d sit here and do it.”
Viewers quickly took to the comments to support the pub, with the video reaching people across the world. Others commented that the video was part of a trend and there was “no influencer”.
