Liverpool Council has explained why some purple wheelie bins were removed from outside people’s homes.

A black sticker has been placed on bins outside properties across the city which read: “We noticed an additional purple bin had been placed near your property. In line with Liverpool Council’s waste collection policy, it has now been removed.” This prompted a backlash on social media and from opposition leaders asking why the wheelie bins had been taken away.

Now the city council has explained its reasoning for removing the bins. More than a dozen areas across Liverpool have been chosen to take part in a roll out of a free food waste pick-up ahead of it being made mandatory across the country from April next year.

This comes as Liverpool was recorded as having the second worst recycling rates across the UK. Liverpool Council currently sends 130,000 tonnes of general waste by train to Redcar, Cleveland where it is incinerated to generate electricity.

There are hopes the weekly food collection will bolster waste recycling levels with the early implementation used as an opportunity to stress test the implementation of food waste collections. On social media, people were quick to have their say.

One person wrote: “They’re just going to get more fly tipping what a ridiculous idea” while another added: “I’ve just paid £25 for an extra bin as we have a big family and my bins were overfilling or piled up next to the bin getting cats/rats going through them.”

Cllr Carl Cashman, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, criticised the move to take bins away. He said: “We are already inundated with complaints about fly-tipping, littering, and rats. Removing bins with no prior notice will only make these problems worse in some of the hardest-hit areas of our city.

“Of course, we’re committed to improving recycling rates in Liverpool but that can’t come at the expense of keeping our city clean, tackling the rat problem, and ensuring regular, reliable bin collections.”

A Liverpool Council spokesperson said: “Our review of household bins and eligibility for additional purple bins only affects households now receiving a weekly food waste collection, as food waste makes up approximately 33% of the contents in purple bins. By using the dedicated service, residents can help reduce general waste and improve recycling rates across the city.

“Homes with six or more residents, or those with medical needs, will continue to qualify for an extra purple bin. Every affected household has been contacted directly to explain their specific arrangements.

“To further support recycling efforts, we’re offering additional blue bins free of charge to anyone who needs more space. Currently, about 19% of what ends up in purple bins could be recycled in blue bins instead. These changes are part of a wider effort to make Liverpool cleaner, greener, and more sustainable.”