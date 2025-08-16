Police eject 47-year-old man from Anfield after alleged racist abuse aimed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo during Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after a Bournemouth player was allegedly subjected to racist abuse during Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Anfield this evening.

Officers confirmed a 47-year-old man was identified and ejected from the stadium following reports that racist abuse was directed towards Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. Police said the man’s details have been taken and enquiries are ongoing.

Antoine Semenyo. | Getty Images

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton the match commander for Liverpool v Bournemouth, said: “Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form. We take incidents like this very seriously and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club against those responsible.”

He added: “There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately, so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening.

“As with all matches, we work very closely with both Liverpool and Everton FC to ensure the safety of the public, and the players.”

Liverpool Football Club issued a statement acknowledging the allegation and reiterating its zero-tolerance stance.

A club spokesperson said: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against Bournemouth.

“We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football. The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses and any available footage to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the force’s social media desk via Twitter/X @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC, call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you do not wish to report to police, support and reporting are also available through the independent charity Stop Hate UK, which operates a 24/7 confidential helpline on 0800 138 1625 and at stophateuk.org.

The Stop Hate UK reporting app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.