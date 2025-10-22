Confused locals say their new traffic-calming road markings look like 'giant Wotsits'.

The strange orange and yellow crisp shape markings line a 170-yard stretch of Grange Road West from Charing Cross junction and Clayton Street in Birkenhead, Merseyside. The paintings - which cover the pavement and the road - have been introduced by Wirral Council as part of a trial one-way system with hopes of calming traffic.

Yet it hasn't stopped residents blasting the council's decision who say they are a "hideous" with others stating it looks like a "children's playground". One resident said: "Is it some form of psychedelic hop scotch?"

Another said: "Enough to give me vertigo walking on that ..ugh!!" One other local said: "Someone in the Council planning dept was obviously really bored with a lot of time on their hands." One more said: "It's awful - It looks like someone painted Wotsits on the road."

Another resident said: "Only our Council could agree to something nobody on Wirral would endorse having. To think they employed an overseer on a 6-figure salary to allow this to happen."

The work came into place after two public consultation - which took place between Nov 2022 and July 2023 - were both approved by the council before the contract was successfully awarded in March 2024.

As a result Graham’s (John Graham Ltd) were given £2.9 million of the £25 million award by the government to Wirral’s Future High Street Fund (FHSF) programme to complete the work. The council say they will improve the Birkenhead Town Centre area by transforming it into a pleasant place to shop rather than being cluttered by cars.

Two other nearby locations - Grange Road and Charing Cross - are also being regenerated in the scheme. Grange Road will see new and improved paving and upgraded street furniture and Charing Cross junction will have improved crossings and paving installed.

Grange Road West is also set to receive benches and planters as part of the trial of turning it into a trial of a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN). A Wirral Council spokesperson said: “The markings are part of the works to create a new one-way system on Grange Road West for westbound traffic only between the Charing Cross junction and Clayton Street.

“The coloured surfacing will be enhanced with street furniture such as benches, planters to represent the new boundary between an improved and widened pedestrianised area and the one-way single carriageway.

“The aims of the scheme are to provide better access and connection to the shops, cafes and other services, make the area more attractive in order drive increased footfall to the businesses and improve road safety while still maintaining access for traffic.

“The use of the coloured surfacing design represents an eye-catching but straightforward way of changing the dynamics of the street without the need for major civil works, such as altering kerb lines and moving drainage systems.

“The works here are a trial of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) which means residents and businesses will be able to provide feedback on its effectiveness during the first six months of operation."

The council said Grange Road West was subject to a ‘Healthy Streets’ audit to determine baseline conditions on the road in order to identify potential improvements. They have said that on baseline conditions the road performed "poorly on overall attractiveness and comfort for pedestrians".

This was due, predominantly, to narrow, cluttered footways, and vehicle dominance. Officials say the trial seeks to address these issues and improve the street for pedestrians making it a more pleasant place to shop and visit whilst still enabling traffic to access the street.

The works began in May 2024 and are expected to finish between Autumn and Winter 2025.