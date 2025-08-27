LDRS

Anger and upset have resulted from plans to develop parts of a local beauty spot put forward by The Open golf championship.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, which came as The Open readies itself for the 2026 tournament at Royal Birkdale, have been approved by Sefton Council at an ‘urgent referral’ planning committee on Monday August 18, despite ‘overwhelming public opposition’.

Planning applicant ‘The R&A’ is one of the most successful golf event companies in the world and its portfolio includes 21 golf championships and international matches – including The Open which is being held at Royal Birkdale in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The R&A will develop a new hitting tee and erect new fencing which will take up part of the publicly owned land at Birkdale Common. According to a Sefton Council report, The R&A was seeking permission for the change of use of part of the open land to golf course use, and those plans have now been green-lit by the local authority.

However, concerns have been raised by an increasing number of local people and councillors who expressed concern about the takeover of public land. One of the most prominent campaigners is Birkdale resident David Marsden who has consistently objected to The R&A’s plans and presented a formal objection at the planning committee.

Handout

Speaking at a gathering of campaigners outside Birkdale golf club on Thursday August 21, Mr Marsden told the LDRS: “I am appalled that The R&A’s application has been granted. The application was full of inconsistencies, contradictions and blatant falsehoods that Sefton Council has either overlooked or chosen to ignore.”

Mr Marsden added: “Granting of this application establishes a worrying precedent – that our public parks are at the disposal of commercial interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After contacting The R&A about the plans for The Open in 2026, the LDRS understands a voluntary public consultation took place to address concerns raised about public access. The siting of the new grass practice tee pad on a section of common land was deemed to be a necessity.

The land will remain under public ownership, but the practice tee pad will be unavailable in and around championships. The LDRS also understands the strip of land will maintain public access via a gate fitted into the new fencing. This means access from Hastings Road through to the Birkdale corridor will remain open and car parking will be available.

It is accepted by all parties that the strip of publicly owned land will be fenced off and that fencing will remain in place after the conclusion of The Open golf championship in 2026. However, there is a commitment to install a gate – which must be kept open – to maintain public access.

LDRS

A spokesman for The R&A, said, “A new grass practice tee pad is required to stage The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale and future championships. Utilising a small parcel of land adjacent to Hillside Golf Club for the tee pad is the only viable option. Public access to the area will be protected and the land will remain public under the planned lease arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public will be able to use the footpath as normal and the change will deliver a 10% net biodiversity benefit.”

Nonetheless, the LDRS spoke to a number of local residents – some who use wheelchairs and mobility aids – who say the fencing and gate will impact on their ability to use areas of Birkdale Common Chantelle Rea-Bradley, 62, lives locally and uses a mobility aid. She said: “I object to common land being taken from us, however that’s done.

“The other side of this is the tourism element and I’d be more than happy for the golf club to borrow our land four or five weeks every few years, we can deal with that, but they can’t take it from us. It’s ours. It belongs to the people, and it needs to stay belonging to the people.

“We happily give up temporary access for other events by individual small companies, and some are even sole traders. If they can construct and deconstruct a garden within weeks then The R&A can do it too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDRS

Chris Moore has been visiting Birkdale Common with her guide dogs since the year 2000 and said it is the ideal place to give them exercise in a safe place , she added: “To think of losing full access to this place, it’s a horrible thought. I think it’s absolutely awful.

“The ground is extremely helpful and supportive to those of us who do need a safe space to run your guide dog, and that’s a problem. If it gets taken or reduced a lot, I won’t even know the route.”

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “A specific condition was applied to this proposal by the Urgent Referral Committee to address such concerns. We understand the club wish to limit access during and in the lead up to Open Tournaments.

“Temporary closure would also be applied during the bedding in period to allow landscaping and improved biodiversity to become naturally established. Outside of these very specific periods we have been assured that the club will keep the gates open to maintain public access.

“As part of this condition we have sought to attain a management plan from the club to ensure this is a formal enacted policy.”