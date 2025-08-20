Local residents are concerned about the safety of a derelict pub after security hoardings were ripped down and not replaced.

There have been several local reports of people entering the site which is known to be in a ‘complete state of disrepair’.

The Old Roan pub in Aintree village was closed down more than ten years ago and has remained vacant ever since its last pint was pulled in 2013. Since then, the building has become increasingly neglected and is seen as an ‘eyesore’.

Local residents are increasingly concerned about what is happening to the Old Roan pub in Aintree Village | LDRS

In October 2024, the LDRS reported the latest update for the pub after Sefton Council approved plans to demolish the building and replace it with a new housing block. The application was made by SM Developments Ltd who want to build a three storey property with six apartments, comprising 11 one bed units and 15 two bed units.

As part of a heritage statement adjoined to the planning application, the site is deemed to be in a poor condition. The heritage document said it would not be feasible to reopen the pub because the “building has fallen into a complete state of disrepair” meaning there is “no viable alternative” other than to knock down and rebuild.

The Old Roan building was acquired by 2M Developments Ltd in 2021. However, after a follow up assessment, the plans were altered to a three storey build and a new application was approved at a planning committee in October 2024 – subject to conditions.

Since the October planning committee no further progress has been made on the site, with no sign of construction getting underway in the near future. However, the LDRS reported an update on Sunday August 17 which seemed to hint at the possible reasons for the stalled project.

The LDRS examined a new planning application adjoined to the previous proposals and specifically addressing the following ‘reserved conditions’ relating to ‘historic buildings’, ‘archaeology’, ‘refuse’ and cycle parking.

One of these conditions stated: ”No development or site clearance shall commence until a written scheme of investigation for archaeological work has been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.”

Adding: Adding: “Should human remains, structures or deposits of archaeological interest be uncovered during the fieldwork, the Planning Archaeologist to the LPA will be consulted on the acceptable course of action.”

Despite the potential delays to the development because of the ‘archaeological investigation’, local residents have expressed concerns about the safety of the site and reported numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour.

In February this year, the Liverpool ECHO reported on a fire at the Old Roan pub. In an update provided at the time by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, a spokesperson said: “The cause is believed to be deliberate and is not under investigation.”

Last week, the LDRS visited the site and found two broken security boards on either side of the pub grounds. Both areas allowed full, unencumbered access to the site.

From the platform at the Old Roan train station, broken windows were visible, with smashed glass on the floor surrounding discarded wooden boards which had been ripped off the window frames, presenting an easy-to-enter route into the derelict building.

Worryingly, we witnessed children looking to get inside the site via the broken board areas. This is a concern for local residents including Julie, who wanted to be referred to by her first name only. Julie has lived in Aintree Village all of her life, and actually refers to the area as ‘the Old Roan’.

Julie lives close to her sister and said their is a real sense of community in the village, but added the ‘Old Roan’ pub building is a blight on the neighbourhood. Addressing the security issues, Julie said: “We’ve seen first hand today the obvious dangers this site present to young people who might be tempted to go in during the summer holidays.

“Some of them think it’s a playground, but it’s not a playground, it’s very unsafe. If one of them gets hurt inside there, no one would know and that’s terrifying.

“The boards are forever down at one point or another and when we report it, there will be a fix, but then within 24 hours, it’s down again.

“I’ve also seen adults going in there which is also worrying because no one knows who’s in their at any given time. Someone needs to take responsibility for securing the site and make sure it’s safe.”

The LDRS contacted the planning agent – acting on behalf of 2M Developments Ltd – who did not wish to comment. We also tried the contact details on the security signs on the hoardings around the site but the number was unreachable at the time of calling.

Merseyside Police confirmed that any incidents of trespassing and site security would be a matter for the owner of the land.

The LDRS also made attempts to contact SM Developments Ltd.