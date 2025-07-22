“What has happened here is nothing short of a national scandal. Whoever is responsible for this has instigated a managed decline, and basically they need to be be held accountable.” These are the words of Willow Rise resident Christopher Penfold-Ivany as he watches his home formally closed down.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher has lived on the 13th floor of the tower block for several years and has endured the prospect of homelessness ever since the closure of Willow Rise – and the adjoining Beech Rise – was first mooted back in May. The two tower blocks are located on Roughwood Drive in Kirkby and contain 160 apartments – home to both rental tenants and leaseholders.

Residents at Willow Rise and Beech Rise have endured months of uncertainty, stress and sleepless nights after their homes were effectively declared unsafe by Merseyside Fire and Rescue (MFRS) in May. After months of desperation, the ‘waking watch’ provided by Knowsley Council – at a cost of approximately £3,000 per day – came to an end at 12pm today leading to MFRS issuing a prohibition notice which requires all residents to vacate their homes with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Penfold-Ivany at Willow Rise in Knowsley as the buildings are officially closed | LDRS

During this time, Christopher has been recovering from major surgery and ill health which has only served to compound the misery, he said: “I moved out on Friday, but I’ve still got lots of things to do and its just been horrendous.

“I felt so sorry for the lads I got to help me with removals, one had a heart condition, one had a pacemaker and then there’s me – we were like three hospital cases. But I was just glad to get out, because I’ve been going back up and down to the 13th floor and with all those stairs, it’s been exhausting. I dread to think of all the stuff I’ve been forced to leave behind.

“Look around here today and it’s just people in despair, but the shock has now turned to anger and we want answers, we want a thorough investigation and we want this to be made right for everyone who has suffered here. People’s lives have been turned upside down, they’ve lost their homes and others have lost their life savings. It’s disgraceful.”

The LDRS visited Willow Rise and Beech Rise this morning as the final few households packed up their homes ahead of MFRS formally issuing the prohibition notice. Each floor was covered in rubbish, dead flies were huddled on windowsills and a smell of damp permeated throughout Willow Rise’s 13 floors. Each person we saw was clearly upset about the chain of events that led to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildings are owned by TR Marketing Ltd and the head lessor of both Willow Rise and Beech Rise is Rockwell (FC100) Limited. In May 2025, the buildings’ former management agent Dempster wrote to flat owners in the building to state there were insufficient resources to fund the repairs needed, and the management company (Parklands) would no longer be able to fund the waking watch after May 21 2025.

MFRS confirmed at the time that if the waking watch ends, it would have no option but to declare the buildings unsafe and issue a prohibition notice.

For that reason, Knowsley Council agreed to temporarily take over responsibility for the provision of the waking watch, which has cost the local authority almost £200,000 thus far. That temporary provision was put in place so the local authority could use emergency powers to rehome all those impacted by the closure of both blocks.

Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Council said: “This has been a terrible situation for these residents, and my heart goes out to everyone who has been affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as we became aware of the severity of the safety issues at Beech & Willow Rise our absolute priority was to do whatever we could to support the residents who were suddenly facing homelessness – starting with keeping them safe while they made arrangements to move out.

“These are not council buildings and the residents are not our tenants – but they are Knowsley residents and we felt very strongly that we needed to step in to assist in whatever way we could.

“We have had a large team of officers from services across the council working on a daily basis to support the residents since May, ensuring we understood the different needs of those individuals and families living in Beech and Willow Rise. We’ve been helping them access support and advice, and to identify alternative accommodation in the short and/or long term.

“It has been a really distressing time for these residents and I pay tribute to their resilience in the face of a really stressful and difficult set of circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jones and Elaine Shaw were former directors of Parklands and have previously campaigned for an intervention at the tower blocks, believing the situation to be unsustainable and both are unsurprised about what is happening today. Mr Jones said: “I’m saddened, disappointed, angry, heart broken – like so many others here.

“Everyone’s losing out because people are being made homeless and others like leaseholders are all losing out because our investment has gone. No one’s got a clue what’s going on.

“There’s a lot of mistrust here at the moment and everybody is a bit paranoid and going in their own direction so we’ll see whether we can get a campaign going. For me, I’m gonna stick it out and see if I can bring those responsible to answer for this and get accountability.”

These sentiments are shared by Elaine who added: “It’s just total despair, and not purely for myself, I feel more strongly for the people who live here and are losing their homes, and for the people who bought those homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What do they do now? They’ve got mortgages to pay and then to move out and find somewhere else to live? This was going to be their forever home. I just feel overwhelmed for them.

“I fought for so long, I can’t give up now even though it’s it’s draining. It’s blighted our lives for six to seven years now so, we’ll keep going because this should never have been allowed to happen.

The LDRS approached Rockwell (FC100) for comment and were directed to a letter sent out on its behalf to residents. It confirmed that MFRS has recently inspected the blocks and identified various fire safety issues, including a lack of adequate compartmentation between the individual flats on all floors, the lift motor room, bin store, defective fire doors and insufficient fire alarm system.

The letter said: “Once the [Prohibition] Notice comes into effect at midday on July 21 2025, all the residents of the Blocks will need to leave, it will be a criminal offence to remain in the Blocks and residents will not be able to re-occupy the Blocks until the matters pertaining to the Notice have been satisfied.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS understands that Rockwell (FC100) believes the resident management company (RMC) has ‘failed to comply with their obligations’ and will exercise the step-in provisions contained in the leases of the flats which will result in it taking over the RMC’s management obligations from midday on July 21 2025.

Although the prohibition notice has been served, some still hold out hope they will be able to keep their homes – more out of desperation than expectation. One such person is Kelly Reed who is visibly upset and said she is scared about what the future holds.

Kelly has no confirmed place to go and doesn’t know what will happen to her, she said: “I was homeless for a year before I came to Beech Rise, so I was made up when I finally got a home.”

When asked to describe how the last few months have affected her, she added: “I can’t even put it into words to be honest with you. I’m just trying to keep a level head, but I don’t want to lose my home again.”