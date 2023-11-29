Jet2 announce new holiday destination from Liverpool Airport
Jet2 will operate 54 weekly flights out of Liverpool from March next year.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jet2holidays has added a new destination to its list of offerings from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) for summer 2024.
The tour operator, and airline Jet2, agreed a deal in May to operate 54 weekly flights out of Liverpool from March next year, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The company has now added the picturesque Greek island of Symi to its programme. Located in the Aegean Sea, Symi is known for its beaches, annual music festival and harbour surrounded by authentic, colourful Greek houses tumbling down the hillside. Holidaymakers will be able to fly out from Liverpool Airport between 2 May and 31 October next year, via Rhodes Airport.
Jet2holidays says customers will receive accommodation in Rhodes for the first night of their holiday before continuing their journey to Symi the following day via ferry crossing, which takes approximately 1.5 hours. After arriving in Symi, customers will be transported from the port to their chosen accommodation.
Paul Winfield, Aviation Director at LJLA said: “It’s not long now before we see the start of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ operations from Liverpool at the end of March next year, with 20 destinations and four Jet2.com aircraft based here.”