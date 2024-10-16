Liverpool Jet2 flight in emergency landing incident
Flight LS3269 to Tenerife South diverted to the small Portuguese island of Porto Santo after a passenger fell ill and needed medical assistance.
The Boeing 737 touched down on Porto Santo - the smallest inhabited island of the Madeira Archipelago - on Tuesday morning. Emergency services were on standby at the aiport to assist the passenger.
The flight was initially scheduled to land in Tenerife at 11:20am, but resumed its journey at around 12:30am following the diverted landing and arrived in the Canary Islands at 13:30pm.
A spokesperson for Jet2 told LiverpoolWorld: “We can confirm that flight LS3269 from Liverpool to Tenerife diverted to Porto Santo on Tuesday (15th October), due to a customer requiring medical assistance. The aircraft subsequently continued its journey to Tenerife.”
In September, a Jet2 flight to Liverpool Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Germany after a man died mid-flight in front of fellow passengers and his family.
