Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Jet2 flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to the Canary Islands had to make an emergency landing on small island in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flight LS3269 to Tenerife South diverted to the small Portuguese island of Porto Santo after a passenger fell ill and needed medical assistance.

The Boeing 737 touched down on Porto Santo - the smallest inhabited island of the Madeira Archipelago - on Tuesday morning. Emergency services were on standby at the aiport to assist the passenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flight was initially scheduled to land in Tenerife at 11:20am, but resumed its journey at around 12:30am following the diverted landing and arrived in the Canary Islands at 13:30pm.

A Jet2 flight was forced to land on the small island of Porto Santo in the Atlantic Ocean. | stock.adobe & Google Maps

A spokesperson for Jet2 told LiverpoolWorld: “We can confirm that flight LS3269 from Liverpool to Tenerife diverted to Porto Santo on Tuesday (15th October), due to a customer requiring medical assistance. The aircraft subsequently continued its journey to Tenerife.”

In September, a Jet2 flight to Liverpool Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Germany after a man died mid-flight in front of fellow passengers and his family.