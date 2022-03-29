“Liverpool has become part of me ... with this new centre part of me will always be there” - Yoko Ono

The son of Beatles legend John Lennon has jetted into Liverpool to open a new performance centre named after his mother Yoko Ono.

Sean Ono Lennon officially unveiled the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre – home of the University of Liverpool’s new world class concert hall, The Tung Auditorium - saying it was ‘a beautiful statement’ to recognise his mother this way.

He added: “In a city synonymous with my father’s achievements it is especially meaningful to acknowledge Yoko Ono for the remarkable human being that she is.

“I’m just really chuffed to be here.”

The Yoko Ono Lennon centre and Tung Auditorium. Image: UOL

Yoko is an Honorary graduate of the University of Liverpool, campaign ambassador and long-standing philanthropic supporter.

The Japanese artist said: “I am thrilled to be recognised with the naming of the new performance centre at the University of Liverpool. Thank you to the University and to the people of Liverpool for this wonderful honour.

“Liverpool has become part of me from years of going there, and with this new centre part of me will always be there – for that I’m very thankful.

“I think John is smiling about it too. I’m also very thankful that our son, Sean is there in Liverpool for the celebrations around the opening.”

Sean Ono Lennon opens the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre. Image UOL

The opening of the new state-of the-art cultural landmark, on the corner of Grove Street and Oxford Street, will be marked with a world premiere performance of composer Professor Shirley J. Thompson OBE’s One World – a re-imagining and homage to John Lennon’s iconic song, Imagine.

As well as the performance space and teaching facilities, the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre will house an iteration of Yoko Ono Lennon’s famous art installation series Wish Tree in the Peace Atrium, and the Fröhlich Café Bar will be open to the public.

Inside the The Tung Auditorium at the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre. Image: UOL

A quote from Yoko Ono an the back of one of the auditorium seats. Image: UOL