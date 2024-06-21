Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer-songwriter Joshua Henderson has officially launched his debut album Songs of Liverpool for Friends, which forms a love letter to his home city.

Mersey Ferry passengers were some of the first to hear the new tracks when they were played during sailings on the river, ahead of a live performance at the Bluecoat on Thursday 20 June, to coincide with Learning Disability Awareness Week.

Musician and artist Joshua, who is a learning disabled artist and started playing the guitar at the age of nine, was inspired by his dad but his musical heroes include The Beatles and U2, After his songs were played on the iconic Mersey Ferry, the 29-year-old told LiverpoolWorld: "It's got to be the most craziest thing in rock history!"

The album of original songs was recorded at the city's The Cabin studio with the support of disability and deaf arts organisation DaDa and with the assistance of a grant from the Youth Music NextGen Fund.

Joshua Henderson’s album was played to ferry passengers | Local TV

Joshua's dad Alan Scott said: "He's a great ambassador for Liverpool is Josh. I'm so proud of him. All this is a culmination of everything that Dave has done, everything they've done at DaDa, the funding for the album and here we are today. It's just been amazing."

DaDa is an award-winning and pioneering disability arts organisation based in Liverpool. Founded in 1984, they were one of the first disability-led arts organisations in the UK and an integral part of the campaign for greater equality and access for disabled artists across the arts sector.